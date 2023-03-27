Daniel E., Roth, 84, of Mascoutah, IL born Feb 20, 1939, on the family farm two miles south of Mascoutah, IL died Saturday, Mar. 25, 2023, at his home.

Daniel was a retired mechanic from Union Electric after 35 years of employment and a grain and livestock farmer. As a young man, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, and all his life, enjoyed spending time on the farm and in the timber. He was a member of the I.B.E.W. Local 1439, St. Clair County Farm Bureau, American Legion Post 292, Mascoutah, and a U. S. Air Force Reserves veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry A., and Olinda K., nee Krausz, Roth, Sr., brother, Paul Roth, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence (Otillia) Becherer, brother-in-law, Carl Kraske, and long-time family friend, Clarence Koch.

He is survived by his wife, Carol L., nee Becherer, Roth whom he married in Mascoutah, IL on May 22, 1965; son, Glenn (DiAnn) Roth of Mascoutah; daughter, Elaine (Michael) Bolt of Mascoutah; granddaughter, Emma Bolt; brother, Henry Roth of Mascoutah; sisters-in-law, Judy Kraske, Dianna Becherer, Kathleen Becherer; and two nephews, Keith (Karyn) Kraske and Kurt Kraske.

Memorials may be made to Family Hospice, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville, IL 62226 or American Legion Post 292, 1414 W. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: From 10 AM to 12:30 PM Friday, March 31, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Following the visitation, there will be a lunch, for family and friends, at the American Legion Post 292, 1414 W. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, Illinois