Meet the Candidates City Council 2023
The Herald Newspaper presents Meet the Candidates, hosted by Herald Publisher Greg Hoskins. The Mascoutah City Council Candidates present were Michael Baker and Cody Hawkins, as well as incumbent candidates Jack Weyant, Walter Battas and Eric Kohrmann.
