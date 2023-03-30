| logout
Meet the Candidates School Board 2023
The Herald Newspaper presents Meet the Candidates, hosted by Herald Publisher Greg Hoskins. The Mascoutah School Board Candidates present were Tonja Johnson, James C. Wolfe, Matthew Stukenberg and David Eidman.
Posted in Headline News, News
