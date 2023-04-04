LaVera A. Tubbs, 90, of Mascoutah, IL, born March 16, 1933, in Okawville, IL passed away at her home on April 3, 2023, with her family by her side.

LaVera, was a humble, thoughtful, caring woman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. LaVera retired from Martha Manning Dress Factory after 30 years of service and was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Being a strong Christian, LaVera demonstrated what “simplicity of devotion to Jesus” looked like in real life. Her gift of hospitality made everyone feel at home and truly valued. She enjoyed driving her elderly friends around town to appointments and lunches. LaVera’s favorite time was spent with family, which included getting down on the floor playing with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, preparing and serving family dinners, and playing pinochle.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Leland Tubbs, and her parents William and Lulu (nee Frederking) Schilling, and her siblings: Esther Nottmeyer, Mildred Bultman, Ralph Schilling and Norma Bultman.

LaVera is survived by one sister, Darlene Lashley, of Oxnard, CA; her son, Michael (Janelle) Tubbs of Birch Tree, MO; four daughters: Cheryl (Rodney) Traff of Denver, CO, Belinda (fiancé Matt Gamache) Ritter of St. Charles, MO, LaNette (Bryan) Sunnquist of Franklin, TN, Laurie (Gary) Hafer of O’Fallon, MO; her grandchildren: Jennifer (Tony) Lara, Christopher (Stephanie) Tubbs, Alex (Cassie) Tubbs, Nikolas Tubbs, Markus Tubbs, Ryan (Sarah) Traff, Devin (Kaila) Traff, Kyle (Rachel) Traff, Leisha (Brevin) McVicar, Rachel Ritter, Madison Sunnquist, Benjamin Sunnquist, Kayla (fiancé Austin Thomas) McNiff; her great-grandchildren: Jake, Luke & Max Lara, Adalie & Ethan Tubbs, Ellie & Mia Tubbs, Jonah & Caleb Traff, Elias, Hazel, Mya & Ronen Traff, Micah, Lucas & Noah Traff, and Brayden McNiff.

Memorial gifts may be made in memory of LaVera Tubbs to Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL.

Visitation: Friends may call from 11:00am to 1:00pm, Monday, April 10th, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1810 McClintock Ave., Belleville, IL 62221.

Funeral: Funeral Service will be held at 1pm, Monday, April 10th, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL

LaVera will be laid to rest at Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.