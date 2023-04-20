Donna LaCaze

Donna Jean LaCaze, age 74, of New Baden passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones the morning of Thursday, April 20, 2023. She was born in Breese on August 15, 1948, the daughter of Elmer H. and Marie (Timmermann) Singler. She married Thomas LaCaze at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville on February 7, 1969 and he survives in New Baden.

In addition to her husband of 54 years she is survived by two sons: Rodney LaCaze and wife Karen and Jace LaCaze all of New Baden; four grandchildren: Sophia, Everett, Ella, and Maddox LaCaze; sisters: Judy Hemann and husband Bill of New Baden and Gwen Middelton and husband Mic of Nashville; sisters-in-law: Cindy Singler of New Baden, Wanda Noble and husband Albert of Marion; brother-in-law: Frank LaCaze and wife Tish of Salem; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and step-father, Paul Povolish; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Margaret and Woodrow LaCaze: and her brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Judith Singler.

Donna was a member of St. George Parish and a member of the St. George Choir. She volunteered her time in many different organizations some of which included The Red Porch in New Baden, St. George Church, and Meals on Wheels. She worked at Ahner Florist and Greenhouse where she was able to be of help as well as combine her love for flowers and gardening.

She was a natural athlete in many different sports and never past on the opportunity to beat her boys in whatever sport was chosen. She loved fishing, golf, and more recently pickle ball. She was a member of Fuehne’s Ladies Golf Team and enjoyed “Birdy Juice” at all the golf games.

She worked for 52 years as a hairdresser in New Baden. She was an amazing cook and talented quilter. She enjoyed traveling and their annual trips to Florida. Donna was a loving wife, mother to many, and grandmother that will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Fr. Gene Neff officiating. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 until 10:15 AM on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at St. George Church in New Baden.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorials are suggested to the Team Donna Scholarship Fund or Family Hospice and will be received at church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265.

Online condolences may be made to the LaCaze family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.