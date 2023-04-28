Local Music Teacher Arrested for Sexual Misconduct



The Mascoutah Police Department recently conducted an investigation of complaints of sexual misconduct by suspect, Reid Setterlund, a 46 year old local music teacher.

Setterlund is accused of engaging in sexual solicitation and sexual abuse of two juvenile females under the age of 18 at his residence, on or around the date of February 24, 2023. Setterlund is a music instructor and has a private business, “Reid’s Music Lessons,” where he teaches private music lessons from his residence at the 500 block of N. August Street in Mascoutah, IL.

On April 27, 2023, the St. Clair County States Attorney’s Office issued a two-count warrant for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor while in a position of trust, a class 1 Felony; and indecent solicitation with an aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 3 Felony.

The warrants were reviewed and signed by St. Clair County Judge Jeff Watson, who set Setterlund’s bond at $85,000 with 10% to apply. Setterlund is currently in custody and being held at the St. Clair County Jail.

If anyone has additional information pertaining to this investigation, please contact the Mascoutah Police Department at 618-566-2976 or 618-825-2051. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law.