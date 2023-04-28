Rosalie E. Lauerman, nee Haas, died peacefully on April 24, 2023 in McHenry, Illinois at the age of 81.

Rosalie is survived by her husband, David; children, Kurt D. (Tricia) Lauerman of Frisco, TX and Thomas A. (Shannon) Lauerman of State College, PA; as well as four grandchildren, Thomas D. Lauerman of San Francisco, CA, Charlotte Lauerman of Frisco, TX, Marcella Lauerman of State College PA, and Felix Lauerman of State College, PA. Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur M. and Loretta M., nee Bechtoldt, Haas, and her sister Joanne Mueller, nee Haas.

Rosalie was born on July 2, 1941 in Mascoutah, Illinois to Arthur and Loretta Haas. She graduated from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale in 1963 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Economics. Rosalie married David Lauerman, on December 28, 1963.

In the first years of their marriage the couple lived in Decatur, IL, Boonton, NJ, and Chicago, IL. Beginning in 1964, Rosalie worked at Bell Laboratories in Whippany, New Jersey as a Program Counselor, writing computer programs. Next she worked as a computer programmer and systems analyst at the Northern Trust Bank in Chicago, IL.

From 1969 to 1974, the couple welcomed two children into their home and Rosalie made many of their interests her own, taking the kids to music lessons, sporting events, and participating in a range of school related activities. Her children remember Rosalie as a loving, supportive, and creative mother who encouraged them to pursue their interests in music and art, sports, and culture.

In her later career Rosalie studied to become a certified tax assessor and tax collector in the Township of Green Brook, NJ, The Borough of High Bridge, NJ, and in the Borough of Mendham, NJ, where she ultimately worked 22.5 years before retiring in 2007.

An avid reader all her life, Rosalie had a special interest in books focused on American history. In the 2010’s Rosalie began to write more and seek outlets to share her writing. Rosalie published two books, both of which were awarded independent publisher book awards. The first “Jockey Hollow: Where a Forgotten Army Persevered To Win America’s Freedom”, was published in 2015, the second “Lost Stories of the Great War” was published in 2018. Her books focused on lesser-known stories from the Revolutionary War and World War One, respectively.

Rosalie loved to visit friends and family, had a great appreciation of nature, especially birds, and enjoyed following her favorite sports teams, the New Jersey Devils and the Chicago Bulls.

A Memorial for Rosalie is being planned for this Summer in Mascoutah, IL. All will be welcome to attend and celebrate Rosalie’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Holy Childhood School of Mascoutah, IL at 215 North John Street, Mascoutah, Illinois 62258.

Condolences can be sent to https://everloved.com/life-of/rosalie-lauerman/