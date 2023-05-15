Peggy A. Whitlow, nee Funk, age 78, of Belleville, Ill., born March 5, 1945 in Belleville, passed away May 11, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, Ill.

Peggy grew up in Mascoutah, Illinois, one of ten children born to Arnold and Ruth, nee Curry, Funk. She graduated from Mascoutah High School, and furthered her education at Texas Lutheran University, Wayland Baptist University, and American University in Washington, D.C. Peggy began her long and successful career in Washington, D.C. as a civil service reporter, and continued working in Military Public Affairs, spanning Scott AFB, Randolph AFB, Lackland AFB, and Andrews AFB, retiring in 2000 after 35 years of service. Throughout her career, she was honored for exemplary service as Distinguished Air Force Civilian of the Year, Honorary Citizen of Texas proclaimed by former Gov. George W. Bush; and she also received various journalism awards and citations through the Air Force.

After Peggy’s formal retirement, she stayed active with part-time jobs, including Southwestern IL Tourism Bureau as a staff writer, as a legal assistant with Dale Funk Law Firm, and support roles at Prairie Farm Dairy, Tapestry Room Restaurant, and Wolfersberger Funeral Home. Her boundless energy and love for her community kept her busy with many philanthropic groups, such as Relay for Life, Cystic Fibrosis Fundraising, Fine Arts Council in Lebanon, auxiliary volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital in Breese, and volunteer nurse aid with the American Red Cross. Peggy was a member at Lebanon First United Methodist Church where she participated in many church and community events, including the Red Bird Mission in Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Nelda Koch, Sharon Kaemmerer, and Sandra Peterson; brothers Dean Funk and Darrel Funk.

She is survived by her son Gary Whitlow and his wife Rachael of Belleville, Ill., her beloved grandson Porter Whitlow whom she loved with all her heart; siblings Arnold (Inez) Funk, Jr., Darrel (Joan) Funk, Nelda (Norma) Koch, Bonnie Nesbit, Jewel Baker, and Mary (Don) Finney. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and loving family friends.

Online condolences may be shared at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Memorial donations are suggested to the USO of Missouri or Lebanon First United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, Thursday, May 18, 2023, with service to follow at 7 pm at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O’Fallon. Rev. Kimberly Hagedorn will officiate.

Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O’Fallon, IL