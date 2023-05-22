Charlotte A. Haas, nee Friederich, 85, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sept. 18, 1937, in Mascoutah, IL, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at Silver Creek Assisted Living in Mascoutah, after a 19-year battle with multiple myeloma.

Charlotte was a homemaker, a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah and the HCCCW. In her early years, she worked as a telephone operator and retired as a cook from Mascoutah Community School District 19.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard C. and Pearl C., nee Haas, Friederich, her husband, Earl T. Haas whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on June 7, 1955, and who died Nov. 16, 2016, great grandson, Dalton Earl Haas, son-in-law, Larry Yarber, two brothers, Richard and Werner (Anna Lee) Friederich, three sisters, Leona (Earl) Billhartz, Cathy Schneider, Lenora (Leroy) Schulte, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edwin and Alvina, nee Jung, Haas, and 2 brothers-in-law, Allen Reinneck and Charles Haas.

Charlotte is survived by her children, Ronald (Amy) Haas, Cheryl (Kent) Slaven, Kevin (Julie) Haas, Deborah Yarber, Chris (Gina) Haas, Lisa (Dale) Wehmeyer, Donna (Tom) Rosenthal, Connie (Tim Becherer) Schulte, Wayne (Carrie) Haas, and Stacie (Brian) Funk; grandchildren, Jerrod (Melissa) Haas, Jeff (Kristin) Haas, Jayme (Tracy) Haas, Sophia and Nicholas Seibert, Amberleigh and Alyssa Slaven, Ryan (Jennifer) Haas, Kari (David Groves) Haas, Chad (Laura) Yarber, Chris (Andrea) Yarber, Adam (Melanie) Haas, Brian (Kim) Haas, Matthew (Alissa) Wehmeyer, Mark (Kristin) Wehmeyer, Kristen Wehmeyer, Zachary (Rebecca) Rosenthal, Jeramey (Amanda) Rosenthal, Alex (Lacey) Schulte, Allison (Trent Vosholler) Schulte, Andrew Schulte, Zach (MaryKay) Becherer, Michaela Becherer, Mackenzie (Collin Hess) Becherer, Justin (Reagan Wambold) Haas, Luke (Heather Kniepmann) Funk, Lance Funk, great-grandchildren, John, Rachel, Grace, Eathan, Savannah, Iszabelle, Ian, Levi, Charlotte, Maverick, Reagan, Bryce, Mikayla, Zavier, Kylee, Shea, David, Payton, Kaitlyn, Aubrey, Wyatt, Lane, Weston, Braylynn, Bryer, Tateym, Lucas, Macie, Colten, Emma, Chase, Tyson, Noah, Vera, Isla, Thomas, Shawn, Myah, Raelynn, Chloe, Haylee and Berkley; sisters and brothers, Norma Reinneck, Sharon Fortune, Charles Friederich, David (Rita) Friederich; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jan (Mike) Hajek, Leon (Sandy) Haas, Ruth Ann (Al) Forsyth; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Assisted Living at Silver Creek, Dr. Guillermo Rodriguez and Family Hospice, for all the loving care they gave to Charlotte.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood School, 215 N. John St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Multiple Myeloma Foundation, 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, or Phelan-McDermid Syndrome, 8 Sorrento Dr., Osprey, FL 34229. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL and from 9 to 10 AM Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the church.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Nick Fleming celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery in Mascoutah.

