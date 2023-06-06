Sherry Elizabeth Knaub, 67, of New Baden, passed away June 4, 2023, in Belleville, Illinois after spending an afternoon surrounded by loved ones. She was born December 8, 1955 in York, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Jerry and Shirley (née Feeser) Jacobs. Sherry married Robert Alfred Knaub of York, PA in April of 1978 and they shared over forty-five joyous years together.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Robert; her sons, Markus (Angela) Knaub and

Andrew (Samantha) Knaub; her especially beloved grandchildren, Niko, Kayson, and Raina; her dear siblings, Neil (Ali) Jacobs, Lori (Glen) Canon, Karin (Brian) Coldren, and David (Eriko) Jacobs; and many nieces and nephews of whom she was quite fond.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley (Lou) Metcalf; and her father, Jerry Jacobs.

Sherry graduated from Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia with a BA in English Literature, later going on to earn two master’s degrees from Webster University in St. Louis. She proudly served as a Communications Specialist in Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base, retiring in October of 2020 after a dutiful thirty-five year career in the USAF civil service. Sherry was a prominent member of the New Baden Lions Club and St. George Catholic Church. She regularly contributed to the annual Lions Club Dinner Auction and St. George Church Picnic, where she enjoyed helping with bingo and admiring handmade quilts. Sherry loved antiques, Penn State football, working in her garden, and composing her renowned Christmas letters. In her later years, her most cherished time was with her grandchildren – attending their sporting events, reading them stories, and passing down traditional Pennsylvania Dutch recipes. Sherry will always be remembered, first and foremost, for her profoundly kind and giving nature.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden. Lunch will immediately follow at the New Baden American Legion for all who care to join the family in their remembrance of Sherry.