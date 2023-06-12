Food Donations for Haiti Picked up at Scott Air Force Base

On Monday, June 12, Scott Air Force Base loaded over 84,000 pounds of rice onto a C-17. This rice will be transported from Scott Air Force Base to Joint Base Charleston, then to Port au Prince, Haiti. The food was donated by “Feed my Starving Children” in Schamburg, IL and will go towards feeding nearly 4000 children in Haiti. (Video filmed and provided by Senior Master Sergeant David Salanitri of the 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs Superintendent.