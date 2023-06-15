New Genesis Wrestling Returns to the Leu Civic Center



By Zachary Daum

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

Mascoutah’s Leu Civic Center will once again host New Genesis Wrestling with Melee in Mascoutah on Saturday, June 17 at 7:00 PM, with doors opening at 6:00 PM.

New Genesis Wrestling promoter Justin Silver is excited to bring this next professional wrestling show to Mascoutah and said, “We had a wonderful time at our last show (at the Leu) and hope for this one to be even bigger and better.”

Featured matches at the event include NGW Heavyweight Champion Marcellus Knyght, who will defend his title against “Scar.” Ace Hawkins will wrestle Playboy Double H in a one-on-one match in a best of five series. The tag team champions “PYT” will battle against “The Young Fit Brothers.” The Right to Fight contract holder, Chris Kade will face off against Justin Poole. There will also be two “Lightning Division” qualifying matches and the debut of their “Lightning Division Championship” belt. There will also be surprises. GM Jason Halbert has banned wrestler Sid Holland from attending the show, with Holland responding that he will still see Halbert there.

New Genesis Wrestling has recently made Mascoutah their home with the Leu Civic Center as the host. For more information you can visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NewGenesisWrestling.