Joseph E. Daylor

Joseph Edward Daylor, age 85, of Lebanon, Ill., passed away peacefully on June 24, 2023 surrounded by his loving family and amazing friends. “Joe” was born January 20, 1938 in Harrisburg, Penn.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary Frances, nee Winters, Daylor on December 22, 2021; and his parents William J. Daylor, Jr., and Juniata, nee Adams, Daylor.

Joe earned his BS degree in Business from Mount Saint Mary University in Emmitsburg, Md. After completing his undergraduate degree, Joe began his military career in 1960 in the U.S. Air Force. He served his country honorably and with distinction. His military service included two tours in Vietnam where he was a navigator aboard the C-47 aircraft. Joe was presented with the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star, eight Air Medals, and several other notable decorations throughout his service. In addition, he enrolled in multiple military training courses, including the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. Joe and his family were stationed in Florida in the1970s where he worked on the Apollo programs. After being transferred to England, Joe received his MA in Counseling, and his EdS in Human Development. He graduated at Oxford University. Joe returned stateside with his family to Lebanon, Ill. and finished his military career at Scott AFB. Joe retired in 1981 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

After his military retirement, Joe entered the restaurant business and opened The Wharf Cafe in Lake St. Louis, which he successfully ran until 1990. He was an unbelievable cook and business manager.

Joe was a devout Catholic and attended St. Nicholas Church serving as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. He found great joy in preparing meals for the parish’s men’s group. He was on the Board of Directors of the Epilepsy Foundation, MOAA, and the Air Force Association.

Joe loved traveling and taking cruises with his wife and enjoyed spending time with his 11 grandchildren and first great-grandchild. He looked forward to the many annual family reunion trips to the beach where special lifetime memories were made. Joe was an adept stock trader and investor. In his spare time, he loved to play a round or two of golf with his buddies.

Joe is survived by his three children Joseph “Joey” (Toni) Daylor, Colleen “Mouse” (Charlie) Davis, and Andrew “Bear” (Dawn) Daylor; grandchildren Megan (Sean) Roper, Ryan Daylor, Shelby Daylor, Philip (fiancée Anna) Davis, Nicholas (Vianka) Davis, Adrianna (Vinnie) Caringella, Gabrielle Daylor, Olivia Daylor, Jackson Daylor, Jacob Daylor, and Joshua Daylor; great-grandchildren Santino Caringella, Fiora Caringella, and Finn Roper; sister Ann Marie (Nick) Barkaric, and brother James (Michelina) Daylor.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Nicholas Church, O’Fallon, Ill., Alzheimer’s Association, or Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Southern Illinois.

Visitation will be held 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 3, 2023 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 625 St. Nicholas Dr., O’Fallon, Ill.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 3, 2023 at the church, with Msgr. William J. Hitpas presiding, followed by lunch in the parish hall. Burial with military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo.