Peter Joseph “Joe” Haas, 82, of Mascoutah, IL, born July 6, 1940, in Mascoutah, IL died July 2, 2023.

Joe retired as a meat cutter after 53 years. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, Mascoutah Sportsmen’s Club, and a United States Air Force veteran. Joe loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors, western books, and people.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Bertha, nee Krausz, Haas, his wife, Janice J. “Jan,” nee Winkler, Haas, whom he married on Nov. 24, 1960, and who died on Nov. 18, 2021, a brother, James Haas.

Surviving are his three children, Brett (Sherry Lea) Haas of Carlyle, IL, Michelle Underwood and Mike Haas, both of Mascoutah, IL; three grandchildren, Tim (Abbie) Haas, Katie and Kennedy Underwood; two great granddaughters, Faith and Fynlie; one brother, Tony Haas; three sisters, Alberta “Bertie” (Willard) Weigand, Ann (Bill) Flanagan, Marilyn Neumeyer; also survived by nieces and nephews.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Mascoutah Food Pantry, 17 West Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 6 PM Friday, July 7, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 6 PM Friday, July 7, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home with Father Mark Stec officiating. Cremation will follow.

