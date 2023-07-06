Captain David L. Stuppy Jr. Receives the Distinguished Flying Cross

By Jade Marceau–Mary

jmarceau@heraldpubs.co



Captain David L. Stuppy Jr. is a Flight Nurse assigned to the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, located at Scott Air Force Base (AFB), IL. As a Flight Nurse, he provides safe and effective Global Joint patient care, treatment, and transport for his patients aboard the C-130, C-21, KC-135, KC-46 and the C-17. His directorate is responsible for all medical force flight training and high-speed deployment operations. As an Aircrew instructor, he oversees training statuses for all Aircrew members seeking qualifications in accordance with Air Force Regulations.

The Distinguished Flying Cross was first authorized by Congress on July 2nd, 1926. It is awarded to any officer or enlisted member of the armed forces of the United States for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. Captain Charles A. Lindbergh, US Army Reserve who gave its name to the St. Louis Airport, was the first to receive this award after his 36-hundred mile solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 1927. On June 30th, Captain Stuppy received such recognition for his efforts during the 2021 Evacuation Mission in Afghanistan.

At the event, the Official Party arrived first, followed by a performance of the National Anthem in A’Cappella. The room then prayed together. Colonel Christopher M. Robinson Commander, 375th Air Mobility Wing went through the History of the Honoree, Captain Stuppy. Colonel Robinson underlined all over his presentation how Captain Stuppy was a humble man, who had accomplished a lot and saved many, but you stayed a real model for his mates and his family. After the Medal Presentation and the Closing Narration, the Air Force sang together the Air Force song A Capella.