Ruth M. Wilhelm, nee Karpel, 90, of Mascoutah, IL, born June 26, 1933, in Mascoutah, IL died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Freeburg Care Center.

Ruth was retired from civil service at Scott AFB where she worked for MAC and U.S. TRANSCOM. She was an active member of Holy Childhood parish, Holy Childhood Council of Catholic Women (HCCCW), quilters, and Silver Squares Square Dance Club. Ruth loved to travel in the U.S. and abroad. She also traveled to visit her children and grandchildren after they moved out of the area. Ruth enjoyed playing cards, dancing, and entertaining family and friends at her home. She liked to read, cook, bake, and dine out. People remember her most, for her smiling face, even in her final days.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Laurinda, nee Biebel, Karpel, her husband, Ralph Wilhelm whom she married in Mascoutah on Oct. 25, 1955, and who died Nov. 14, 2015, son-in-law, Larry Rigdon, daughter-in-law, Janet Wilhelm, a brother, Robert (Lucille) Karpel and sister-in-law, Jacquelyn Karpel.

Ruth is survived by five children, Ron Wilhelm, Larry (Colette) Wilhelm, Kenneth (Nancy) Wilhelm, Donna Rigdon, Keith (Ann) Wilhelm; ten grandchildren, David, Joel (Paula), Jacob, Lauren (Austin) Best, Elizabeth, Jay, Grant, Leanne, Julia, and Alex Wilhelm; two great grandchildren, Everly Wilhelm, Elena Best; brother, Edward Karpel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 7 PM Friday, July 28, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: a funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah with Fr. Mark Stec celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

