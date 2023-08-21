Dale Robert Hoffarth, 67, of Trenton, IL, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, in Shiloh, IL.

He was born on September 6, 1955, in East St. Louis, IL, to Dale Frederick Hoffarth and Jacquelin (Nee McCarey) Brendel. Dale lived most of his life in the area and the best part of it with Jill Weil, his significant other of 33 years.

Dale learned to drive at a very young age and made it his life’s work. For more than 40 years, he was a professional trucker, and was known by the CB handle ‘Bullet’. During his career at USF Holland, he was a member of Teamsters Local 600. Prior to that, he was a member of Teamsters Local 50.

To say he was an avid golfer is putting it mildly, because if Dale could play golf every day, he would. He played many courses through the years with a group of 30 others, and reserved Sunday play with his son, Aaron.

A staunch St. Louis Blues fan and supporter, his name is etched in a brick that lays between greats Bernie Federco and Brett Hull.

Dale was preceded in death by his father, Dale Frederick Hoffarth, and his son, Colt Joseph Hoffarth.

He is survived by his significant other, Jill Weil; children, Aaron Michael (Elizabeth) Hoffarth, Collinsville, IL, and Christen Lynn (Robert) Zirkelbach, Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Madison Olivia Zirkelbach and Lincoln Joseph Hoffarth; mother, Jacquelin Brendel; brother, Robin Joseph (Catherine) Hoffarth, Littleton, CO.

Memorials may be made to Donor’s choice.

Visitation: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, and Wednesday, August 23, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 11:00 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL. Following the service, there will be a convoy to interment.

Clergy: Pastor Todd Bean, St. Paul UCC, Lebanon, IL

Interment: College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL