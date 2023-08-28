Theresa Marie Widman, nee Schuetz, 82, of Mascoutah, IL, born March 9, 1941, passed away on August 26, 2023. Born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, PA, Theresa moved to Mascoutah in 1982 living there and enjoying the rest of her life while raising her family and making wonderful friends.

After living many places around the world including The Philippines and Greece, Theresa also enjoyed her work at Scott Air Force Base retiring in 2013 in the Air Force Network Integration Center. She enjoyed walking, going to Zumba, being at parties, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and shopping with friends. Her greatest love was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a person of strong faith and a good Catholic.

She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, William and Theresa (nee Sternick) Schuetz; her sister, Margaret Krincek; her granddaughter Mary Elizabeth Larsen; and her grandson Austin James Widman.

She is survived by her sister Ann Marie Stanton; her four children Jeana Marie Widman of Mascoutah, IL, James Christopher (Kathy) Widman of Kirkwood, MO, David William (Jeanine) Widman of Simpsonville, SC and Theresa Ann (Gary) Lutz of Steeleville, IL; her eight grandchildren Christopher Larsen, Carrie (Jeff) Howard, Sarah (Joe) Mueller, Parker Lutz, Kiersten Lutz, Rory Lutz, Andy Widman and Grace Widman; and her five great-grandchildren Cadence Larsen, Olivia Mueller, Everett Howard, Benjamin Mueller and Cade Howard along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation: From 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A Funeral Mass will be celebrated with Fr. Mark Stec at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, 419 East Church Street, Mascoutah, IL 62258 on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 419 E. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.