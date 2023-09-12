Allison “Tornado Ally” Wreath died on July 29, 2023 at only 49 years old. Ally was born on November 11, 1973 in Silvia, IL to Wayne and Mary Beth Wreath. Her family moved to Juneau, WI in 1974 for her dad’s career at John Deere Horicon Works. During her early childhood in Juneau, she saw her first tornado. That was when she initially became fascinated with weather.

Ally graduated Dodgeland High School in 1992. While at Dodgeland High, she played sports, participated in the band, and was a member of the National Honor Society. After high school, Ally attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Her weather fascination led her to major in meteorology. Ally was also proud member of the UW Marching band in the clarinet section. She made many lifelong connections at UW, including her beloved “Weather Squad” or “Weather Girls”. Following her graduation in 1997, Ally lived in a few different locations, including Hawaii, and has called O’Fallon, Illinois her home for the past 20+ years. Also for 20+ years, she served as a civilian meteorologist with the 15th Operational Weather Squadron at Scott Air Force Base. With such a long stint in Air Force weather, Allison saw some of the young airman she taught forecasting to return years later as more senior and more capable enlisted personnel. Allison won many civilian of the quarter and civilian of the year awards during her career.

One of the biggest highlights of her civil service career was being selected to attend the Air Force’s Squadron Officer School in residence at Maxwell AFB, Alabama.

Ally will be remembered for many things such as her intelligence, sense of humor, how she would touch her nose, storm chasing, passion for cooking, love for music (especially metal), Dungeons & Dragons, Magic the Gathering, crafting, watching MASH (She came by that passion from her Mom, MB.), being a night owl, her knowledge of the NFL and the Green Bay Packers, UW-Madison pride, and most importantly, for how she never (Ever!) judged people and gave pure love to everyone she met. Ally touched many lives in her time on Earth and was very much loved.

Ally is survived by her love, Brad Schilling, her brothers, James (Marsha) and Michael (Kara), sister-in-law Hope Wreath, and her pride and joy…nieces Payton, Marley and Addie Wreath, and Emerson Wreath. She is also survived by her childhood friend and next-door neighbor Krissy Klodowski, and her “Weather Girls”: Melissa Carr, Audrey Bauman, Traci Westfall, and Lisa Dehner. Preceding her in death were her parents and grandparents, and other family members.

A celebration of Ally’s life will be held in Wisconsin at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Allison Wreath Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 824, O’Fallon, IL 62269.