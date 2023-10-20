Donna Marie Cameron, 57, of Mascoutah, IL, born May 17, 1966, in Belleville, IL died

Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at Silver Creek Assisted Living, Mascoutah, IL.

Donna was the lead librarian for the East St. Louis School District 189, since 1999. She was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, American Library Assn., Southern Illinois Librarians Together and precinct committeeman in Mascoutah for Precinct 2, since 2014.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Thiry, nee Haas, Cameron and a brother, Steve Cameron.

Donna is survived by her children, Kyle (Rachael) Huffman, Kelsi Huffman, Konnor Huffman; granddaughter, Wrenlea Huffman; sister, Debbie (Roger) Sunderman; nieces and nephew, Susan and Sarah Sunderman and Kyle (Katherine) Cameron.

Memorials may be made to Wrenlea Huffman Education Fund and will be accepted at the funeral home. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Mark Stec celebrating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois