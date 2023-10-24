On October 9, 2023, Judy Irene Baker, 83, of Burnsville, MN, formerly of Lebanon, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at age 83 after her long courageous fight with cancer.

A Memorial Service will be held for Judy on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Ballard Sunder Funeral Home in Prior Lake, MN (4565 Pleasant St.) at 11am. There will be an hour of visitation prior from 10-11am.

Judy was born in her well-loved small town of Lebanon, Illinois. Judy Was the mother of four children. Despite having a large family, Judy had a large heart that always made time for everyone. You could always count on her long letters on charming stationery, thoughtful cards for every occasion or a phone call to catch-up. Judy was also lovingly known for her passion for reading and writing, quick wit, infectious laugh and smile, love for cats and all things sparkly.

In September 1958, Judy married and soon after became a stay-at-home mom supporting her husband’s military career and eventually settling in San Antonio, Texas to raise their family. After her children had grown, Judy later returned to Lebanon, Illinois where she graduated from McKendree College earning a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. After graduating from college, she returned to San Antonio to work for the Psychological Corporation for several years. Judy eventually returned to Lebanon to take care of her mother. Judy enjoyed living in Lebanon until 2018 when she was diagnosed with cancer. She moved to Minnesota to live with her daughter’s family as she underwent cancer treatment.

Judy is survived by her children, Robin Simmons, Paul (Geneva) Baker Jr., Laura (Joseph) Vaughan; grandchildren, Stacey (Nathan) Bauer, Amanda (Shawn) Guillory, Shannon (Eric) Vaughan Nelson, Jesse Arellano, Eliza Arellano and Katie Simmons; great-grandchildren, Josephine, Logan, Xander, Logan, Evelyn, Lina; sister, Dorathy Brock; many other cherished relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her daughter Jennifer Baker, siblings, Theodore Baum, Walter Baum Jr., Diane Burns, Marion Williams and Betty Hartman; and parents, Walter and Edna Baum.

