Joseph B. “Joe” Voss, age 78, of Breese, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 11, 1945 in Breese, a son of the late Joseph F. and Priscilla, nee Thole, Voss.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Larry Craig Reynolds; siblings, Aloys Voss, Norma Tebbe, and James “Jim” Voss; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Aloys and Cecilia, nee Grawe, Kruse; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Leonard Alwardt, Dennis Tebbe, Robert Kruse, Fran Kruse, and Darrell Kuenning.

Joe is survived by his wife, Dorothy Voss, nee Kruse, of Breese, whom he married September 6, 1965 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese; children, Martina “Tina” Reynolds of Wichita, KS, Lisa (David) Kniepmann of Germantown, Cheryl (Joe) Dressler of Mascoutah, and Don (Kori) Voss of Breese; ten grandchildren, Ashley (Jacob) George, Justin Olson, Madison Olson, Kennedy Olson, Brooke (Jared) Tebbe, Sara (friend, Ryan Christie) Kniepmann, J. Noah (friend, Courtney Luciano) Dressler, Rachel Dressler, Owen Dressler, and Lacey (friend, Wyatt Erlinger) Voss; three great-grandchildren, Keeghan and Kinley George, and Alec Tebbe; siblings, Margaret (Carl) Jakel of Breese, Ralph (Elaine) Voss of St. Rose, and Paul Voss of Breese; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charlie (Marilyn) Kruse of Breese, Irene Kruse of Bartelso, George (Robin) Kruse of Bartelso, Vincent (Joyce) Kruse of Iuka, Rita Kuenning of Omaha, NE, and Mary (Larry) Garren of Boulder; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joe proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Army. He began his professional journey working for McDonnell Aircraft Corporation, which later became McDonnell Douglas, Boeing Co., and then GKN Aerospace. After retiring from GKN, he worked at Breese Bent Oak Golf Course and taught blueprint reading at Kaskaskia College. Joe was a faithful member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese, Breese American Legion Post 252, and was a former member of the Machinist Union.

In his leisure time, Joe found joy in woodworking, fishing, deer hunting, gardening, reading, and most of all, spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He took great pride in attending all their school and sporting events, and his support was unwavering.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Monday, October 30, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Tuesday, October 31, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

The Breese American Legion Post 252 will hold services at 6:00 p.m. Monday evening.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Parish, Mater Dei Catholic High School, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), or Clinton County Relay for Life and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com