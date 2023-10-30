Gregory C. Stepp, 75, of Mascoutah, IL, born May 11, 1948, in Macomb, IL died

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Greg was a retired Tech Sergeant for the United States Air Force and a Vietnam War veteran. He was a member of the VFW Post 7682 in Mascoutah and the American Softball Association. For more than 35 years, Greg umpired a variety of sports, specializing in softball. He enjoyed Cardinal baseball, westerns, and drawing. Greg was a loving husband, father, papaw, and brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles D. and Dorothy I., Teel, Stepp.

Greg is survived by his wife, Cynthia A., nee Gilkerson, Stepp whom he married in Macomb, IL on July 9, 1968; two children, Michelle Stepp of Mascoutah, IL, Michael (Amy) Stepp of O’Fallon, IL; five grandchildren, Tristan Stepp, Carter Stepp, Miranda Schmiskie, Isabella Stepp, and Marissa Kjellsen; a sister, Pamela (Richard) Carey of TN; two sisters-in-law, Sandra Jackson, Pamela (Randy) Downey; several nieces and nephews; also survived by his furry companions, Sadie Mae and Bailee.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Ct., Maryville, IL 62062 or American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, and 9 to 10 AM Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 10 AM Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

