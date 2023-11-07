Sean M. Nolan, 51, of Mascoutah, IL, born July 22, 1972, in Casper, WY died Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at his home.

Sean was a retired communication specialist for the Department of Defense. He enjoyed hunting, traveling, riding his motorcycle, coaching softball, and baseball. Sean loved spending time with his family and friends. Sean was a devoted defender of his Catholic faith. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL, and a U.S. Army veteran.

Sean is survived by his father and mother, Robert H. and Linda L., nee Singleton; his wife, Nicole L., nee Schisler whom he married in Mascoutah, IL on May 6, 2017; five children, Rebecca (Jerry) Cummings, Loredana McCurdy, Julia (Conor) Yoder, Jaylynn Meyer, Jackson Meyer; one grandson, Darian Cummings; three siblings, Robert Christopher Nolan, Scott (Lisa) Nolan, James (Jody) Nolan; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Debrah Rasch for providing care and services for Sean.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to ALS Association, 1950 Craig Rd # 200, St. Louis, MO 63146, or Paralyzed Veterans of America. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. A recitation of the rosary will be held at 4 PM Tuesday and led by Scott Nolan.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

