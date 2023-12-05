Martha J. Fellin, DHM, 98, of Holyoke, MA formerly of Mascoutah, IL, born Dec. 21, 1924, in Engelmann Twp., IL died Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Marian Center, Holyoke, MA.

Martha was a secretary for Union Electric, a member of the religious order, Daughters of the Heart of Mary, and a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Mathilda, nee Brueckner, Fellin, two brothers, Eugene and John Fellin and two sisters, Margarite Jung and Sister Mary Fellin, RC.

She is survived by nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 419 E. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 10 to 11 AM Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL 62258.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 11 AM Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Jim Thomas celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.