Help Locating Missing Man is Sought

by Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

Fairview Heights Police are currently involved in efforts to locate a Belleville man who has been reported missing since he was last seen on Sunday, November 12.

Subject of an investigation by law enforcement authorities in the area to determine his whereabouts, Harry “Tom” Hogue, 72, of Belleville was known to have frequented the Olde Bridge Inn, 519 North Main Street, also called Illinois Route 157, in Caseyville and an establishment called the Tow Bar at 705 North Douglas north of U.S. Highway 40 in St. Jacob.

These are clues police have disseminated in an effort to alert the public to be on the lookout for Hogue who is five feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair.

Believed to be driving a silver 2006 Mazda MPV Minivan with Illinois license plates and damage on the lower right front fender, Hogue, according to the Fairview Heights Police Department, also liked to visit convenience stores in St. Louis.

Anyone with information concerning Hogue may contact Fairview Heights Police Department Detective Ryan Teschendorf by calling 618-489-2134.