Missing Man Found in Car; Had Fallen into Ravine

by Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

Harry T. Hogue, 72, of Belleville, whose disappearance had been under investigation by the Fairview Heights Police Department after he was reported to be missing since November 12, has been found following a crash that apparently resulted in his death.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department issued an announcement that Hogue was discovered Thursday morning, December 14, inside a vehicle at the bottom of a ravine off St. Clair Avenue west of Fairview Heights and east of Interstate 255 in unincorporated East St. Louis.

Workers repairing a damaged guardrail had noticed a van overturned in the ditch that was not visible from the roadway then notified law enforcement authorities whose investigation led to the victim and only occupant of the vehicle being identified as Hogue.

The deceased, Harry “Tom” Hogue, was known to have frequented the Olde Bridge Inn, 519 North Main Street, also called Illinois Route 157, in Caseyville northwest of Fairview Heights.