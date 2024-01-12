Firmin D. Lanter, 89, of Mascoutah, IL born Aug. 31, 1934, in Mascoutah, IL died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at his home.

Firmin was a retired grain and swine farmer and was a custodian for St. Clair Catholic School in O’Fallon, IL for many years. Firmin was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL, and a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George S. and Cecilia, nee Schaeffer, Lanter, his wife, Mary L., nee Kuhl, Lanter, whom he married on Aug. 22, 1959, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Highland, IL by Rev. Urban Kuhl and who died on Aug. 5, 2004, sisters, Millie Haas, Florence Ryan, Gert Juba, Francis Lautenschlaeger, Cecilia “Woody” Lautenschlaeger, brothers, Norman and George Lanter, and brothers-in-law.

Firmin is survived by a son, Allen (Cheryl) Lanter of Mascoutah, IL, a daughter, June Lanter of Lebanon, IL; two granddaughters, Melissa (Ian) Blondin, Christina Lanter; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Francis Kuhl, Sandy Kuhl, Jerome (Karen) Kuhl, Edward (Mary) Kuhl, Jr., Michael (Barbara) Kuhl, Patrick (Karen) Kuhl, Delores (Ray) Weckback, Catherine “Kitty” Lanter; “little brother” Fr. Paul Wilhelm; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Fr. Paul Wilhelm’s Church, Our Lady of Refuge, P.O. Box 156, Roma, TX 78584. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: From 9 to 11 AM Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah.

FUNERAL: A funeral Mass will be held 11 AM Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Mark Stec celebrating. Interment will be in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, Illinois