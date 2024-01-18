Bonnie S. Cameron, nee Mattison, 78, of Mascoutah, IL born Dec. 5, 1945, in East St. Louis, IL died Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Bonnie was a retired administrative assistant for the maintenance department at Mascoutah High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Francis M., nee Driscoll, Mattison, two daughters, Lisa and Ronnie, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

She is survived by her husband, Robert R. Cameron of Mascoutah; daughter, Tracy von der Linden and fiancé, William of Mascoutah; grandchildren, Kyle (Wendy) von der Linden, Kelsey (Tym) McDonell, Erin Gaubatz, Kamille von der Linden and fiancé, Virgel, Mattison and Allison Gaubatz; great grandson, Finnegan McDonell; son-in-law, Douglas Gaubatz; brother, Ronald Mattison; sister, Joyce Redwine; and nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to The Dream Foundation, 1528 Chapala St., Suite 304, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: From 10 to 12 noon Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A memorial service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Moll Funeral Home with Father Mark Stec officiating. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, at a later date.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, Illinois