Financial Advisor Matt Schroeder Opens New Office in Mascoutah

The following is an unabridged interview with Mascoutah area Financial Advisor Matthew Schroeder.

Matt, can you tell me about yourself and your background?

My name is Matt Schroeder, and I am an independent financial advisor with Community Financial Advisors and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. I am married to Jillian and have three beautiful daughters–Hana, Lena, and Mina. I was born and raised in Mascoutah having attended Holy Childhood and Mascoutah High School. I completed my education at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. I taught overseas in South Korea before joining the financial services industry in 2014 with Merrill Lynch and then Edward Jones before joining Community Financial Advisors. I have a passion for guiding my clients on their journey while pursuing their financial goals. I hold Series 7 and 66 securities licenses, as well as the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor™ designation.

How did the ribbon cutting go for you? Were you excited?

The ribbon cutting went very well. We had many people from the community come to the open house and ribbon cutting. It was very exciting to open my office on Main Street again with the biggest difference from before being that I believe this office is the only one in town that is a locally owned investment or retirement planning office. It felt exciting to continue in my family’s legacy of being a locally owned business on Main Street like the many generations that came before me.

You were born and raised in Mascoutah, how do you feel about the community?

I love being a part of the local community here in Mascoutah and being able to work and live in this community. I thoroughly enjoy being active in the community through such groups as the Mascoutah Chamber of Commerce, Noon Lions Club, Mascoutah Athletic Commission, and Holy Childhood Church and School. I also enjoy giving back to the community through the partnership with Mascoutah High School and the Athletes of the month, annual meals to the Mascoutah Police Department and Fire Department, or donating to different fundraisers in the community.

What makes you stand apart from other financial advisors in the community?

I am an independent financial advisor who clears through Stifel. I have access to all of Stifel’s research, back office, marketing, etc., but I also am able to operate independently as a local business owner to work with my clients and help them pursue their financial goals without a large company specifying what they should invest in.

Please tell us a little about being an independent financial advisor and what can people benefit from using one?

An independent financial advisor is someone who is not employed by a large corporation that might push certain products to meet sales goals. I believe strongly that integrity, trust, and honesty are the backbone for any client relationship. My focus is to assist clients in making educated decisions about their future by providing a wide and comprehensive range of financial and investment planning services.

Please tell me a little bit about Stifel and Community Financial Advisors.

Stifel is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and with roots dating back to 1890, Stifel is one of the nation’s leading full-service wealth management and investment banking firms.

Community Financial Advisors was founded by Duane Daniels in O’Fallon, Illinois, more than 20 years ago. The team consists of Duane, Chris Howard, Jon Daniels, Matt Wischmeier, and Matt Schroeder. They have offices in O’Fallon and Mascoutah, Illinois, as well as in St. Louis, Missouri. The team has extensive experience helping their clients with many of their financial needs.