Early Voting Information for the Mascoutah, Lebanon and Belleville Area

by Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

St. Clair County Clerk Tom Holbrook has announced that those interested in voting early in this year’s general primary election, set for Tuesday, March 19, begins Thursday, February 8, at the election department on the second floor of the courthouse building at 10 Public Square in Belleville.

From then through Monday, March 18, registered voters may cast their primary ballots between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. every weekday. The county building will be closed on Monday, February 19, in observance of President’s Day.

The Hett at McKendree University in Lebanon, 400 North Alton Street, will serve as a temporary early voting site on Tuesday, February 27, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The day of the primary, in-person voting at the county clerk’s office and other polling places throughout the area will take place from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The last day to register for this year’s general primary election is Tuesday, February 20. Any individual who will be at least 18 years old on or before November 5, 2024, is qualified to vote, if registered in the general primary.

The county clerk’s web site at https://www.stclaircountyil.gov/departments/county-clerk also has the pertinent primary election information. Individuals with questions may call the election department at 618-277-6600, extension 2367.