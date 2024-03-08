Mascoutah City Switches Waste Management Providers

By Zachary Daum

maschherald@heraldpubs.com

The City of Mascoutah previously announced a transition to a new trash and recycling collection company, effective April 1, 2024. This decision came after careful consideration and evaluation of bids, with Aspen Waste Services emerging as the chosen provider.

To facilitate this transition, the City has mandated the removal of all Waste Management carts during the week of March 25th, 2024. Residents are instructed to place all Waste Management carts curbside on their respective trash collection days, even if it is not their designated week for recycling collection. Additionally, any Waste Management carts for yard waste must also be placed out during this week.

The decision to switch providers was made during the February 5 council meeting, where Mayor Pat McMahan emphasized the importance of comparing services like for like. “Comparing apples to apples, I would choose to change services to Aspen,” Mayor McMahan remarked.

Councilman Weyant raised concerns about weight restrictions, to which City Manager Cody Hawkins assured that these restrictions would remain in place under the new contract with Aspen.

Councilman Battas questioned the necessity of a council vote on the matter, prompting City Attorney Al Paulsen to clarify that this contract impacts the entire city and thus requires council approval. Councilman Battas also expressed dissatisfaction with Waste Management’s declining local customer service in recent years.

Ultimately, the decision to transition to Aspen Waste Services was unanimous among the council members, with no further discussion following the vote.

The current three-year contract with Waste Management is set to expire on March 31, 2024. Despite the option to extend the contract, the council opted for Aspen Waste Services due to their competitive bid and the potential for increased costs with Waste Management due to inflation.

The move to Aspen Waste Services reflects the city’s decision to provide efficient and cost-effective waste management services to its residents. As the transition date approaches, residents are encouraged to adhere to the outlined procedures for Waste Management cart removal and to anticipate a quick shift to the new service provider.