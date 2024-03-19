Terry Giles

Terry L. Giles, 72, of Mascoutah, IL, born February 27, 1952, in East St. Louis, died Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, IL.

Terry worked in the banking industry for 42 years. He retired after serving as president for 22 years at First Federal Savings Bank of Mascoutah. Terry was also a member of the Ainad Shriners, the Masonic Lodge of Collinsville, and the Mascoutah Lions Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David Giles and Evelyn, nee Barker, Giles; a brother, Larry Giles; and a niece, Emily Nebel.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Marsha, nee Nebel, Giles; two brothers, David (Ida) Giles and Wayne (Sue) Giles; two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Giles and Patty (Bill) Fisherkeller; a brother-in-law, Bill (Lynne) Nebel; four nieces and nephews, Cory Giles, Scott Nebel, Ryan (Claudia) Nebel, and Megan (Alex) Ramirez; many great-nieces and great-nephews; a cousin, Rosalie Murray, and numerous other cousins.

Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center at HYPERLINK “https://wustl.advancementform.com/campaign/siteman-v2/give?sc=SM”https://wustl.advancementform.com/campaign/siteman-v2/give?sc=SM. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at HYPERLINK “http://www.rennerfh.com” www.rennerfh.com.

Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.

Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Kenneth York officiating.

Burial will be at St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.

Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL