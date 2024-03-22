The Mascoutah Memorial Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications. Any U.S. citizen who is a resident of Mascoutah Community School District No. 19 and either a Mascoutah High School graduate or a GED recipient who has attended Mascoutah Community High School a minimum of two years may apply. Applications are available in the high school guidance office and must be postmarked no later than April 6th, 2024. The Board of Directors intends to award scholarships ranging in the amounts of $500 and $1500. To request a copy of the application be emailed to you, please send a request to MMSFund@gmail.com.