NGW Wrestler Marcellus Knyght Talks Life; Charity Work

Marcellus Knyght is making waves both inside and outside the ring. With an upcoming match at New Genesis Wrestling (NGW) event in Mascoutah on Saturday, April 20 at the Leu Civic Center against “The Executive Order,” fans eagerly anticipate his return to the spotlight alongside his tag team partner and brother, Alex Steele, collectively known as “The Fam.”

Having immersed himself in the world of wrestling since 2009, Marcellus Knyght’s journey is rooted in a deep-seated passion cultivated from childhood memories of watching wrestling matches with his grandfather. While his aspirations initially leaned towards the grand stages of televised wrestling, his love for the independent scene grew stronger over time. For Knyght, the intimate connection with fans and the opportunity for genuine interaction set the independent circuit apart, allowing him to forge meaningful connections with the audience beyond the confines of the ring.

In a recent interview, Knyght shared insights into his wrestling career, highlighting pivotal moments and inspirations that shaped his path. Reflecting on his early influences, he reminisced about wrestlers like Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and Coco Beware, emphasizing the importance of underdogs and supporting characters in shaping the narrative of wrestling. Beyond the glamor of championship titles, Knyght treasures moments of honor and respect, such as his memorable hardcore match with the late Hollywood Stud, chosen by the veteran wrestler for his final bout.

Howver, Knyght’s contributions extend far beyond the wrestling ring. As a Navy veteran, he actively engages in charitable endeavors, recently participating in a 30-hour online gaming charity event for Stop Soldier Suicide, a non-profit organization aiding veterans struggling with PTSD and related issues. With a fervent commitment to giving back to the community, Knyght embodies the spirit of service both in and out of the ring.

Beyond his wrestling endeavors, Knyght’s online presence extends to platforms like Twitch and YouTube, where he shares his gaming adventures and interacts with his growing community of followers. From “Mortal Kombat” to survival games like “Seven Days to Die,” Knyght’s diverse gaming interests resonate with fans, fostering a sense of camaraderie beyond wrestling.

In anticipation of his upcoming match at NGW in Mascoutah, Knyght extends an invitation to fans to join him and his brother, Alex Steele, as they aim to claim victory in the ring. With a blend of athleticism, charisma, and a touch of sibling rivalry, “The Fam” promises an electrifying performance that will leave fans on the edge of their seats.

As Marcellus Knyght continues to carve his legacy in the wrestling world and beyond, his journey serves as an example to the power of passion, perseverance, and the unwavering support of fans and community alike.

For those eager to follow Marcellus Knyght’s adventures out of the ring, be sure to check out his Twitch channel at https://www.twitch.tv/knyghtfall_gaming and his YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@nickadams9408.