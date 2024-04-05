Mascoutah March School Board Meeting

By Keith Gillett

At its regular monthly meeting, delayed a week because of the Illinois Primary Election, the Mascoutah District 19 School Board dealt with a long list of routine items. Most prominently the Board agreed to an amended Board policy which would allow District employees who don’t live in the District to enroll their children in District schools.

Specifically, the Board approved by a vote of 6-1 Board Policy 7:60 which would allow non-resident students of full –time certified staff to attend District 19 schools. Voting against the amended residency policy was Kristin Geis.

A poll taken earlier this year showed that only a small number of staff members would take advantage of the amended residency policy.

Year 1 would be a pilot year and open to K-5 elementary aged students only and may only enroll at Wingate Elementary School, where space is available. After year 1 the Board will review the policy and determine whether to continue with the non-resient waiver, or extend the opportunity to include middle school and high school students.

Approved a new primary counsel because the Robbins Schwartz, the current District Counsel, no longer has a presence in the St. Louis Metro-East. As a result the board approved Becker, Hoerner and Ysursa as one of the District’s legal providers and Clayborne and Wagner as the School Board’s primary legal counsel.

Approved the establishment of a Finance Committee.

Entered into a 15-month contract with Cartwheel at a cost of $30,000 to provide additional mental health support to the District.

Approved the design and installation of the new Wingate Elementary playground at a cost of $415,000 from Hutchinson Recreation and Design. The playground was already budgeted and approved in funding for the Pod D buildout which is currently underway with Poettker Construction and FGM Architects. The District saved money by doing a contract directly with Hutchinson rather than having it included in the construction management cost.

Approved the installation of HVAC controls at Wingate Elementary through Eagle Controls at a cost of $55,422. As for the playground, this was a direct-purchase contract with a vendor to save money on construction management fees.

Approved a change order for an amount not to exceed $800,000 for GeoSurfaces for the Mascoutah Middle School track and field and addition projects. With plans for the MMS addition and track and field project progressing, it was decided to have GeoSurface complete the surfacing while personnel and equipment were already on site – resulting in a savings.

Approved a $500 donation from Kappert Bennett Real Estate to the Mascoutah High School Art Club. The MHS Art Club had done some window painting downtown early in the school year and Kappert wanted to donate to the club for their work.

Approved a 2022 Department of Defense Education grant for AVID curriculum and teacher training at MMS and MHS for the 2024’25 school year for $45,614. AVID is a college and career-readiness class designed to provide students with a toolkit of transferable skills ranging from academic to leadership development.

Approved a multi-year contract for Envision Math Successmaker digital personalized learning platform for students in grades K to 5 for three years for $102,001.89.

Approved $50,312 for a multi-year contract for Studies Weekly (social studies resource) for students in grades 1st to 5 for three years in the amount of $50,312.

Approved the E-Rate Category 2 spending of $298,288 with WJR Technologies for technology infrastructure improvements. E-Rate is a federal program that offers Category 1 and Category 2 spending. Cat. 1 is for discounted Internet service. Cat. 2 is for infrastructure. These funds are provided by the federal government.

Approved a Technology and ESSER Digital Equity Grant of $558,600 to purchase new Chromebooks. The grant will cover $502,740 of the purchase with the District providing $55,860 to cover the remainder.

The Board also approved the following certifiel personel actions:

Hired Addaya Moore as a special education teacher at MMS; Megan Wienstroer as a PE teacher at MHS; Elizabeth Sykes as a social worker at MMS; and Christy Lutz as a special education teacher at Mascutah Elementary.

Approved the transfer of Shannon Knolhoff from special education coach to student services coordinator; Carrie Gass from early childhood special education teacher at SES to pre-K teacher at Wingate; Amber Gore from Kindegarten teacher at WES to pre-K teacher at WES;

And Elizabeth Wetzler from special education teacher at MES to special education instructional coach.

Accepted the resignations of Sara Cramer as a grade 2 teacher at MES and Lisa Stewart as a gifted teacher at SES.

Approved Addaya Moore as the new varsity girls basketball head coach for Mascoutah High School; Aaron Hilgendorf as assistant girls basketball coach at MHS; and Mean Wienstroer as assistant girls basketball coach at MHS.

Accepted the resignation of Katy Elbe as assistant girls basketball coach at MHS.

The Board approved the following classified personnel actions:

Kristen Keller as a financial secretary at SES; Whitney Adams as a finanancial secretary at MMS; Monique Skates as a truancy and residency officer at MMS; Elizabeth Mehrle as financial secretary at MES; Isobel Moxon as a PEAK Instructional Aide at SES; and Morrigan Cain as an extended time supervisory aide (student worker) at MES.

Approved the following transfers: Dannielle Campanella from instructional aideat SES to building secretary at SES; Amber Zeeb from cook at MHS to cook at SES; and Toni Beisiegel from bus aide at Transortation to bus driver at transportation.

Accepted the resignations of Carol Overall as a bus driver at transportation and Olga Barnes as an individual care aide at MMS.

Approved the retirement of Sharoi Mattern as head cook at MES.

Approved Nicholas Blagojevic as a volunteer assistant bowling coach at MMS.

Accepted the resignation of Brian Rudolphi as boys assistant basketball coach at MHS.

The next regular District Board meeting will be April 16th at 7 p.m. at the Administrative Support Center.