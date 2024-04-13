Mascoutah City Council Approves Utility Rate Increases: An Inside Look

By Zachary Daum

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

Residents of Mascoutah, Illinois, will soon notice a slight uptick in their utility bills as the city council recently approved increases across electric, water, and sewer services. The decision, which took place on Monday, April 1, reflects a necessary adjustment to keep pace with rising operational costs and ongoing infrastructure investments. Here’s a breakdown of what residents can expect and the factors driving these changes.

The approved electric rate increase amounts to 3.36%, aimed at ensuring the financial stability of the city’s electric utility operations.

Broken down, this makes the residential rate go from $16.48 to $17.03 as the minimum charge, with the first 4,500 KW hrs. used per month raising from $7.87 to $8.13 and anything over 4,500 KW hrs. used per month going from $7.15 to $7.39. For commercial and small power, the rate goes from first 4,500 KW hrs. Used per month go from $7.87 to $8.13 per KW hr. And over 4,500 KW hrs used per month going from $7.15 to $7.39. Customer charges for commercial and small power rates also rises from $24.21 to $25.02 per month.

In a recent interview, City Manager Cody Hawkins shed light on the rationale behind the rate increases for electricity. Hawkins explained, “Costs of everything go up every year, utilities are really brokered, a lot like a stock.” He further elaborated, “Part of why we belong to a public power coop, which is IMEA (Illinois Municipal Electric Agency) for us, is because they’ve done a lot to try to stabilize the cost of power purchases over time.”

Regarding the strategic approach to managing utility costs, Hawkins stated, “IMEA has a diverse portfolio of how energy is generated they try to use whichever one is most cost-effective for their customers.” He emphasized the importance of this approach in mitigating sharp price fluctuations commonly observed in the energy market.

Alongside electric rate adjustments, water and sewer rates will also see modest increases. Hawkins noted, “We built a $20 million sewage treatment plant…the planned expenditure is just growth is good, but growth is costly.” These investments are necessary to accommodate the city’s expanding population and ensure the reliability of water and sewer infrastructure.

Looking to the future, Mascoutah faces critical decisions regarding its long-term utility strategies. Hawkins highlighted the impending expiration of the city’s contract with IMEA in 2035, stating, “We’re going to have to make a decision as a city as a whole; whether we stay with IMEA or explore other options.” He acknowledged the complexity of this decision, considering factors such as price stability and contract duration.

In evaluating alternative power providers, Hawkins emphasized the need for careful consideration, stating, “I’ve talked to an independent energy consultant who is not aligned with anybody to give us correct information. Right now, from what we know, could we get a contract from a Next Gen or Constellation? Yes. Typically though, they would only give you a three to five year contract where IMEA is offering a 15 year extension. So we would be essentially having to shop power, much like we do the trash service and we’ve seen what kind of upset that creates. Having to shop power every three years would also be quite the undertaking.” Despite the challenges, Hawkins wanted to state that he believes the city will take all the necessary steps to keep electric costs low and efficient.