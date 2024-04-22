John A. Christ, 61, of Lebanon, IL, entered into rest on April 19, 2024. He passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born July 6, 1962, in Belleville, IL to Donald and Elizabeth (Nee Fohne) Christ. He hit the ground-running as an adored son and brother, and his younger years were adventurous with his brothers and loyal friends, John and Sam. Fate led him to his one and only true love, Terri Bockenfeld, his high school sweetheart, and he became a beloved husband at the age of 18, on March 7, 1981, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lebanon, IL. A mere 9 months later he became a devoted father at the age of 19. His journey continued as he became a successful business owner at the age of 20, with his best friend and brother, Mark.

John was a proud uncle to dozens of nieces and nephews, an honored in-law to many, and a dedicated grandfather at the age of 46. He was an unforgettable man who lived a life guided by his appetite for family, fun, and hard work. Always ready with a helping hand and a playful smile. His love for his hometown and “the simple life” was nostalgic, and his energy was infectious. He enjoyed collaborating with, teaching, and mentoring his many co-workers, whom he revered and kept as close as family. Above all else, he adored his caring wife, a woman who fully exemplifies courage, patience, and love.

To John’s family, friends, and co-workers: Throughout his illness and until the end he was proud, graceful, kind, hopeful, and positive. He loved you all. May that inspire us to live life the same way.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Christ; brother, Joseph Christ.

John is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Christ; loving wife, Terri Christ; children, Lucas (Rebecca) Christ, Julia (Dennis) Jensen, Aaron (Stephanie) Christ; 7 grandchildren, Dennis, Callie, Zoie, Everly, Norah, Julen, Drew; siblings, Mary Jo (John) Pehle, Steven Christ, Donna Christ Seipp, Mark (Carrie) Christ; sister-in-law, Tari Christ; plentiful nieces, nephews, extended family, in-laws and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Visitation: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Wednesday, April 24, 2024, from 9:00 to 10:45 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Lebanon, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 11:00 am, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Lebanon, IL

Clergy: Father Jim Thomas

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Lebanon, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL