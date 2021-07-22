Headline News
Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Making Illinois Second State in the Midwest to Provide Birth Control Over the Counter
New Legislation Removes Barriers to Access for Illinois Residents; Grants Pharmacists Ability to Dispense Contraception Over the Counter CHICAGO — Expanding quality and affordable healthcare for Illinois women and families, Governor JB Pritzker signed HB 0135 into law, granting Illinoisans access to birth control over the counter. The historic legislation removes barriers to care that…>>>Click Here To Read More
SIUC to hold in-person open house for prospective students
CARBONDALE – Southern Illinois University Carbondale will hold its first in-person open house for prospective students since November 2019 on July 23. The free, daylong event is for students who will be college freshmen in fall 2022 or later and their families. “We are excited to resume in-person open houses for our future Salukis,” said…>>>Click Here To Read More
Heritage Days Scheduled for July 23-25 at the American Farm Heritage Museum
The American Farm Heritage Museum near Greenville is once again presenting old-fashioned fun for everyone at “Heritage Days” July 23-25. This three-day living history event on 40+ acres runs from 8 a.m. to dark Friday and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $7 per person per day (children under…>>>Click Here To Read More