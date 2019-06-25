Jeff J. Juenger, 55, of Mascoutah, IL born June 26, 1963 in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his residence.

He was former owner of Custom Clean Car Care in Mascoutah and O’Fallon, IL.

He his preceded by his wife Kelly Juenger, who passed away on Sept. 29, 2015 and his sister, Lori Juenger

Jeff is survived by his children, Lindsay (Justin) Ley of Joplin, MO, Kathleen (Bryan) Bleisch of Mascoutah, IL, Christopher Herbert of Mascoutah, IL, and Cortney Herbert of Lebanon, IL; 10 grandchildren; two sisters, Cindy (Jason) Munden and Penny Bone of Keysport, IL; one brother, John Maurice of Caseyville, IL; an aunt, Dorothy Rodemich of Millstadt, IL; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends; also survived by his dog, Mickdodge.

Funeral: A “Celebration of Life” service will be held at a later date.

