Kay Francis T. Osborn

Kay Francis, nee Adamson, Osborn, 86, of Our Lady of the Snows Apartments, Belleville, IL, formerly of Mascoutah, IL, born on Feb. 4, 1933 in Highland, IL, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019.

Kay attended St. Paul’s Catholic School in Highland, IL for eleven years, and then one year at Collinsville, IL, graduating in 1950. She attended St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Granite City, IL before becoming a dress model for three years in St. Louis, MO. She was a U. S. Naval Wave during the Korean Conflict, with a TV Service Program, and was a cheerleader for the Navy Football team. After her marriage to Francis Osborn of Maryville, IL, she worked as an accountant for Mutual Funds of New York in St. Louis for three years. Kay graduated with a Master’s in Special Education and History and taught High School and Jr. High until 1990, when she retired.

Mrs. Osborn was preceded in death by her parents, Magnus and Elizabeth, nee Knebel, Adamson, her husband, Francis Osborn whom she married on Feb. 12, 1953 at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon, IL and who died Nov. 26, 2016 and by her son, Laurance Osborn.

Kay is survived by three children, Daniel (Nancy) Osborn of Edwardsville, IL, Laura Osborn (Alex Viceral) of Dallas, TX, Martha (Daniel) Holloway of Dallas, TX; six grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Paige, Lance, and Caitlin Osborn and Haydn Holloway; and daughter-in-law, Petra Osborn of Belleville, IL.

Mr. and Mrs. Osborn and all four of their children attended S. I. U. Education and travel were their true loves, along with church and family.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Visitation: Friends and famliy may visit from 10:00 to 11:15 AM Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Chapel of Our Lady of the Snows Apartments, 726 Community Dr., Belleville, IL 62223.

Memorial Mass: A memorial Mass will follow the visitation and will be held at 11:15 AM on Friday with Father Joe Ferraioli celebrating. A private burial with military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date with a double ceremony, as Kay and Francis are having a companionship burial, as they have spent their lives… praying to fulfill their hobby of travel to a wondrous location together.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois