Wayne M. LaQuet, 61, of Mascoutah, IL born June 11, 1958 in Belleville, IL died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Wayne was an Operations Manager at Top AG in Mascoutah, IL. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL, and a mentor and participant in the local AA program. During the Halloween season, Wayne enjoyed setting up “Diggers Haunted Yard” which supported local organizations in Mascoutah. Wayne thought the world of his grandchildren, who they referred to as “Pa Pa.”

He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth W. LaQuet and father-in-law, Ernest “Pat” Patterson.

He is survived by his mother, Rosalie E., nee Wombacher, LaQuet; his wife, Marica D., nee Patterson, LaQuet whom he married on June 11, 2001 in Belleville, IL; three step children, Donald Schmeiderer of Granite City, IL, Kami (Rick) Barriger of Mascoutah, IL, Andrew (Andrea) Parker of Dunlap, IL; five grandchildren, Hailey and Tyler Griswold, Natalie Schmidt, Adelynn and Alaina Parker; two brothers, Mark (Linda) Laquet of Mascoutah, IL and Bryan (Cathy) Laquet of Summerfield, IL; two sisters, Donna Beer of Mascoutah, IL and Dianne (Mike) Grupe of Smithton, IL; one niece, Heather (Luke) Naliborski; two nephews, Hunter and Andrew Grupe; mother-in-law, Bobbye Patterson; two sisters-in-law, Donna (Bill) Snowden and Malinda (Chip) Etling; and one brother-in-law, Darrell Patterson.

Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL