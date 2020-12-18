Ralph H. Eilermann, age 89, of New Baden, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

He was born July 7, 1931 in New Baden, a son of the late Frank and Caroline, nee Toeben, Eilermann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Joan Sax and Joseph Eilermann in infancy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Leona, nee Swanner, Weilmuenster; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, William Strube, Nelson Fischer, Don Bartling, Paul Peters, Jack Sax, Oscar (Elva) Weilmuenster, Leona Seitz, Charles Weilmuenster, Joseph Weilmuenster, Paul (Jennie) Weilmuenster, John Weilmuenster in infancy, and Henry (Rosanne) Weilmuenster.

Surviving are his wife Mary, nee Weilmuenster, Eilermann of New Baden, whom he married May 9, 1964 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah; children, Richard (Lynette) Eilermann of Breese, Patricia (Jeffrey) Miller of Huntsville, AL, and Sheila (Mac) McPherson of Pacific, MO; grandchildren, Justin (Stacy) Eilermann, Emily (Jeff) Niemeyer, Erica Miller, and Andrew Miller; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Harper Eilermann, Willem, Barron, and Conrad Niemeyer; siblings, Jane Strube of Belleville, Rita Fischer of Belleville, Helen Bartling of Chesterfield, MO, Franklin (JoAnn) Eilermann of Highland, Eileen Peters of New Baden, Carol (Aloys) Litteken of Kirkwood, MO, and Roni Juracek of Freeburg; sister-in-law, Angie Weilmuenster of Belleville; and nieces and nephews.

Ralph was a veteran of the United States Army, retired from Ford Motor Company in Hazelwood, MO after 30 years of service, and was a farmer. He was a member of St. George Catholic Church and Holy Name in New Baden, New Baden American Legion Post 321, Carlyle VFW Post 3523, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, Clinton County Farm Bureau, and the United Auto Workers (UAW) Union. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, farming, and spending time with his family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Fr. Dale Maxfield presiding. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, New Baden.

Visitation will be Friday, December 18, 2020 from 8:30-9:45 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, social distancing, and please keep your visit brief.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made in the form of masses or to the Resurrection Cemetery Fund and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com