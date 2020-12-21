Glendon D. Surbeck, 79, of Mascoutah, IL born, Sept. 17, 1941 in Springfield, IL died, Dec. 7, 2020 at Belleville Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.

Glendon was a retired MSgt. from the United States Army.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Stella, nee Dawdy, Surbeck, a brother and sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Frances A., nee Karhliker, Surbeck who he married in Auburn, IL on April 16, 1966; three children, Matthew (Tera) Surbeck, Anthony (Melony) Surbeck, Sara (T.J.) Williams; 12 grandchildren, Winter (Gary) Osby, Skyler Surbeck, Zack (Mckenna) Williford, Kaitlyn (Kristian) Bishop, Courtney (Aaron) Miller, Katie Surbeck, Gabby Surbeck, Nathan Surbeck, Michael Surbeck Chelsea (Michael) Frazier, Jayden (Kirk) Apazeller, Kooper Williams; 4 great grandchildren, Holden, Ari, Aubree, Paxton; and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A private family service will be held.

