Douglas Murray

Douglas Raymond Murray, age 81, of Belleville, Illlinois died Friday, March 19, 2021 in Lebanon, Illinois at Cedar Ridge. He was born April 2, 1939 in Bowers, Michigan to George and Verna (nee Paquin) Call.

Douglas had served in the United States Air Force and was an electrician by trade. He was an excellent wood carver with Belleville Area Woodcarvers (Holzschnitzers).

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Sylvia of 44 years.

Douglas is survived by his sister Eileen (Gary) Rochon of Hermansville, Michigan; nieces Sandy (Larry) Moilanen, Carolyn (Bob) Gregg, Peggy (Mike) Draxler; nephew Rodney (Colleen) Rochon; and close friend Shirley Ode of Mascoutah, Illinois.

Memorials may be made out to Mascoutah Senior Center or Oakhill Seventh Day Adventist Church.

A private graveside service will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

Arrangements by Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.