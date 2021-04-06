Elanor “Ellie” Wallace

Elanor “Ellie” (Sorgenfrei) Wallace, age 94 born in St. Louis, MO, died in hospice care on March 9, 2021, in Dallas, TX. She formerly lived in Lebanon, IL.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Walter “Walt” J. Wallace (USAF, Ret.); parents, Harry A. and Dorothy (Evans) Sorgenfrei; brothers, Albert and Robert Sorgenfrei; sister-in-law Judy Sorgenfrei; nephew, Paul Evans Sorgenfrei; grandson, Edward Galt.

Surviving are her daughters Diane (John) Galt, Anita (Phil) Rockwell, and Sherry Wallace, all of Dallas, TX; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her two cherished nieces (Nancy McCormac and Joan Holley) and their families.

For many years, Ellie was an active member of St. Paul United Church of Christ and Looking Glass Playhouse in Lebanon, IL. She was a member of O’Fallon, IL Chapter 487 Order of the Eastern Star and former Guardian of Job’s Daughters Bethel 92 in Lebanon, IL. She leaves a legacy of laughter and song.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, her ashes will be buried at a later date with her husband at Jefferson Barracks National Memorial Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Don Wagner of St. Paul UCC will officiate. A celebration of life will also be held (location and date pending). To be kept informed about these pending events, please send your contact information in an email to [email protected]

Memorials may be made to St. Paul UCC in Lebanon, IL or to Shriners Hospitals.