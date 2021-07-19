Darlene Kathryn Wombacher, nee Seering, 82, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sept. 12, 1938 in Mascoutah, IL died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at MarKa Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Darlene was retired from the Scott Air Force Base Exchange. She was a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge 815, VFW Auxiliary Post 7682, and Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL. Darlene was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Olivia, nee Kirchoeffer, Seering, her husband, Charles A. Wombacher, whom she married on September 3, 1958 in Mascoutah, IL and who died on September 24, 2014, granddaughter, Kelly Johnson, two brothers, Harvey and Stanley Seering.

Surviving are her two children, Vicky (Allen) Johnson of Mascoutah, IL and their child, Adam (Jenny) Johnson; Jeff (Laurie) Wombacher of Oakdale, IL and their children, Abby and Zach Wombacher; three great grandchildren, Madison Marquardt, Kelly Johnson, and Justin McCormick; five sisters-in-law, Gladys Seering, Ruth Pope, Rita (Jack) Wilson, Kathleen Hayes, Rosalie Laquet; two brother-in-law, Harold Knoth and Dayton Gardner; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Kelly Lynn Johnson Memorial Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. A prayer service will be held at 4 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Thursday, July 22, 2021 at St. Liborius Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois