Gordon J. Kehrer, 77, of New Memphis IL born Feb. 29, 1944 in Breese, IL died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Belleville, IL.

Gordon was a retired truck driver, crane operator, and former owner/operator of G. Kehrer Shell in New Baden. He was Lookingglass Township Road Commissioner for four years, county board member for 10 years, 28-year member of the New Baden Fire Department, 43-year member of the New Baden American Legion Post 321, member of St. George Parish, New Baden and a U. S. Air Force Reserve veteran. Gordon enjoyed collecting model tractors and attending farm toy auctions with his good friend, Warren. Gordon also liked to tour.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roland J. and Gladys, nee Jokisch, Kehrer, son, Kevin Kehrer, sisters, Jacquelyn Karpel and Beverly Przygoda, and brother-in-law, Monty Huffman.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Cinthia L. “Cindy”, nee Vosholler, Kehrer whom he married in New Baden, IL on June 12, 1982; three children, Amber (Doug) Sax, Alan (Tammy) Kehrer, Sheila (Ron) Spaeth; grandchildren, Bristol, Hadley, Garrett, Aspen Sax, Abigail (Tyler) Kehrer-Dunlap, Alex Kehrer, Charles (Kristin) Spaeth, Logan (special friend, Haylee) Spaeth; brothers-in-law, Edward Karpel and Joseph Pryzgoda; sister-in-law, Deb Huffman (Kent Reid); and nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Sons of the American Legion Post 321, 105 Illinois St., New Baden, IL 62265. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 9 to 11 AM Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held 11 AM Thursday, Aug. 19 at Moll Funeral Home with Deacon John Fridley officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, New Baden, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL