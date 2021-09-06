Keith A. “Iron Head” Walker

Keith A. “Ironhead,” Walker, 63, of Mascoutah, IL, born Feb. 6, 1958 in St. Louis, MO died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at his home.

Ironhead was a truck driver for T-J Transport Inc. in Highland, IL. He was a member of St. Martin of Tours, Mascoutah, IL and a retired president of the Mad Dog Motorcycle Club of South Central Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer M. and Roma J., nee Sauerhage, Walker, two sisters, Barbara, nee Walker, Hall and Diane Walker who died in infancy, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Ironhead is survived by his faithful dog, Biscuit; two sisters, Donna Walker, Lisa (Tim) Rutledge; six nephews, Aaron (Amanda), Josh (Michelle), Zachary Kronenberger, Wesley (Mary) Leniger, Joey (Charlene) Hall, and Michael Hall; two nieces, Tracey (Carl) Glover, Billie McRight; six great nieces and great nephews, Letha, Whitney, Ashley, Brittany, Nicole, C.J.; five great great nieces and great great nephews, Austin, Lillie, Kelan, Nova, and Corda; two aunts, Helen Sauerhage of Mascoutah and Helen Sauerhage of Coulterville; two uncles, Ralph Sauerhage and Earl Steffen; brother-in-law, Charles Hall, Sr.; also survived by numerous cousins and friends.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to the Mad Dog Motorcycle Club of South Central Illinois or Family’s Choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 and from 9:30 to 11 AM Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home with cremation following.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL