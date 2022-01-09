Robert P. Hislope, 54, of Mascoutah, IL born June 13, 1967, in Danville, IL died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at his home.

Bob was a retired Technical Sergeant from the U. S. Air Force and currently worked as a civil service employee at Scott AFB, IL. He was a life member of the American Legion, Attica, IN and a USAF Desert Storm veteran.

Bob was a selfless man who always put family first. He was a dedicated sports fan who loved the Colts and Hoosiers. Bob was an avid collector of all things, especially Star Wars memorabilia. He will be missed dearly by his friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Kathy A., nee, Morlan, Hislope.

Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy E., nee Cross, Hislope whom he married in West Lebanon, IN on March 16, 1986; children, Christopher (Tiffany) Hislope of Swansea, IL, Kayla Hislope of St. Rose, IL, Katie (Garrett) Sickles of High Point, NC; 10 grandchildren, Brooke, Benjamin, Nora Hislope, Liam, Lucas, Jackson, Emma Hislope, Sadie, Mabel and Bea Sickles; father, Dormas R. Hislope (Lola) of West Lebanon, IN; brother, Rich Hislope (Janette) of Attica, IN; also survived by aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be donated to American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: There will be a private family funeral service with Pastor Calvin Edwards officiating.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois